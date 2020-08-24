Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $234.26.

A number of research firms have commented on BURL. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $206.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $192.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $187.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.82. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $105.67 and a 12 month high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($4.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($3.53). The company had revenue of $801.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.81 million. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 0.83%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was down 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, insider Fred Hand sold 14,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,077,045.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,220,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.73, for a total transaction of $395,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 40,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,078,456.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,776 shares of company stock worth $6,588,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 64.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 126.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 10,953 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 118.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 72.2% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 49.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

