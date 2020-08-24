Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,103 Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 906.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RRR shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Nomura Instinet dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

RRR traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 28,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Red Rock Resorts Inc has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $27.91.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.63 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts Inc will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, VP Lorenzo J. Fertitta bought 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $1,898,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $44,118.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 945,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,818,148 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

