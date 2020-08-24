BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at TD Securities

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its target price increased by TD Securities from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on BRP from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on BRP from $28.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.30.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. BRP has a 1 year low of $12.97 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62 and a beta of 3.49.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. BRP had a negative return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $916.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BRP will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of BRP by 329.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,661,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,474 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,414 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BRP by 231.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,313,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,258,000 after acquiring an additional 917,104 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BRP by 316.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,611,000 after acquiring an additional 742,463 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth about $14,061,000. Institutional investors own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.