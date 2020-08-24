Bros. Advisors Lp Baker Acquires 3,869 Shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Stock

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.99 per share, with a total value of $181,804.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

On Friday, August 21st, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 139,044 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.63 per share, with a total value of $6,761,709.72.

Shares of NYSE KOD opened at $49.29 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after buying an additional 518,392 shares during the period.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.