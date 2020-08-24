Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Target Price at $39.33

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

WSFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $29.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.32. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $46.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $178.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 4.91%. On average, analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 100.0% in the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in WSFS Financial by 321.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,072 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $6,600,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 28.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

