Brokerages Set Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) PT at $0.97

Shares of Trican Well Service Ltd (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $0.97.

TOLWF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.90 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Trican Well Service from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of TOLWF stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.57. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

