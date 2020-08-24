Brokerages Set Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) PT at $37.33

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYKE shares. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Sykes Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sykes Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of SYKE opened at $33.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average is $28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. Sykes Enterprises has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $313,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,303,926.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence Zingale sold 4,700 shares of Sykes Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,432. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Sykes Enterprises by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,443 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

