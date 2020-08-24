Brokerages Set Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) Price Target at $18.00

Shares of Sutro Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:STRO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on STRO shares. B. Riley downgraded Sutro Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $4,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,950 shares of company stock valued at $4,377,609. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 59.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $316.09 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 0.39. Sutro Biopharma has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.