Brokerages Set Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) PT at $158.33

Shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $158.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Strategic Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of STRA opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $141.78 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30. Strategic Education has a one year low of $102.81 and a one year high of $187.98.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.54 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,278,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,895 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $110,115,000 after buying an additional 55,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,728,000 after buying an additional 58,067 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,052 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 310,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,444,000 after buying an additional 96,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Strategic Education by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,717,000 after buying an additional 63,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

