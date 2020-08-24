Brokerages Set Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Target Price at $16.00

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

SONO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

In other Sonos news, major shareholder 2006 Fund L.P. Kkr sold 13,845,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $179,993,866.00. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares in the company, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,070,611 shares of company stock worth $183,310,463 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,166.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SONO opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.83. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

