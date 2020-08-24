Brokerages Set Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) Target Price at GBX 4,706.67

Rio Tinto plc (LON:RIO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,706.67 ($61.53).

RIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.52) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.06) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto from GBX 5,200 ($67.98) to GBX 5,400 ($70.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.98) price target on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 13,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,372 ($57.16), for a total value of £582,525.28 ($761,570.51).

Shares of Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,686 ($61.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,720.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,156.93. Rio Tinto has a 52-week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.36). The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion and a PE ratio of 10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 119.74 ($1.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Rio Tinto’s payout ratio is currently 67.39%.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

