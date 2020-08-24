Brokerages Set Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) PT at $17.25

Shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

MCFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 117.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Mastercraft Boat has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

