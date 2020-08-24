Brokerages Set Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target at $35.25

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on Ichor from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Ichor from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Ichor from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 291,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,167.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 15,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $343,594.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,598.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,496 shares of company stock worth $10,168,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 647.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Ichor by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Ichor by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Ichor by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $614.13 million, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98. Ichor has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $221.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 2.43%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

