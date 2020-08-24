Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) Price Target at $39.00

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

HASI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.15. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.12. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.25%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $383,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,313.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 944,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,271,000 after purchasing an additional 44,984 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 31.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the second quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 11.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

