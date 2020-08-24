Brokerages Set Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) PT at $12.00

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 293.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 2.15. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

