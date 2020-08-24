Brokerages Set Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) Target Price at C$19.83

Shares of Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ero Copper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Pi Financial set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

ERO opened at C$18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$8.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.93.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

