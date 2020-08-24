Brokerages Set Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) Target Price at $21.36

Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.70.

Several brokerages have commented on WHD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cactus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th.

Get Cactus alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 6.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 330,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after acquiring an additional 20,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cactus by 377.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 42,076 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth about $1,620,000. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WHD opened at $22.75 on Friday. Cactus has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.09 and a quick ratio of 5.55. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.90.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $66.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cactus will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 19.35%.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.