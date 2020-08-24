Brokerages Set American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) PT at $25.29

Shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.29.

AEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of AEL opened at $23.67 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average of $22.84.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.14). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 19,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 644.3% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 392,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after buying an additional 340,072 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 139.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,320,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 22.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 133,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

