Brokerages Set Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $106.38

Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut shares of Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 69.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 91.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,014 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after acquiring an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 11,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 110.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,154 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 31,081 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter worth about $377,000. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $100.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.93. Allegion has a 12-month low of $77.37 and a 12-month high of $139.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Allegion had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 64.29%. The business had revenue of $589.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

