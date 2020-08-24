Brokerages Expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.78 Million

Brokerages expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post $332.78 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $335.95 million and the lowest is $330.00 million. SPX Flow reported sales of $383.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow SPX Flow.

Get SPX Flow alerts:

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The company had revenue of $308.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

FLOW has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in SPX Flow by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPX Flow by 56.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after buying an additional 157,943 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 67.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 32,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. 2,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $34.90. SPX Flow has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.89.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.