Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

LIVN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LivaNova by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.