Brokerages Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. LivaNova reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. LivaNova’s revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.
NASDAQ:LIVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $87.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85.
In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.71 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,570 shares in the company, valued at $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in LivaNova by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,568,000 after purchasing an additional 276,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
