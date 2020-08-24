Brokerages Expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.09. HighPoint Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 306.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on HighPoint Resources from $0.25 to $0.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. HighPoint Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.14.

NYSE:HPR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. 62,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. HighPoint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 4.29.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in HighPoint Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 638.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,089,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 942,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,177,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 71,244 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

