Brokerages Expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.21 Million

Equities analysts expect AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) to announce sales of $62.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMAG Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.70 million. AMAG Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $84.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $249.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $240.48 million to $254.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $247.52 million, with estimates ranging from $214.90 million to $287.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMAG Pharmaceuticals.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.36% and a negative net margin of 88.49%. The business had revenue of $52.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.49 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMAG shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Truist increased their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on AMAG Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 166.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,892 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 520,830 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,622,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,892,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,873,000 after buying an additional 177,933 shares during the period. Finally, AXA raised its stake in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 195,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period.

AMAG traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.13. The stock had a trading volume of 18,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.45. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $13.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.07.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

