Brokerages Anticipate Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.13 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce sales of $328.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $343.50 million. Park-Ohio posted sales of $403.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $228.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.43 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.32%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 60,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 12,636 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 807.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 163,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 145,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Park-Ohio by 1,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

PKOH traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,318. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $189.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.68. Park-Ohio has a twelve month low of $10.78 and a twelve month high of $36.11.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

