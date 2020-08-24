Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $221.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $268.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $926.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on LivaNova from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on LivaNova from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Shares of LIVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 11,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85.

In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

