Brokerages Anticipate LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.30 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $221.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.50 million. LivaNova reported sales of $268.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $926.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $920.70 million to $934.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $958.60 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.74 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a positive return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.
Shares of LIVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. 11,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 554,487. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.81. LivaNova has a fifty-two week low of $33.40 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.85.
In related news, Director Alfred J. Novak acquired 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.71 per share, with a total value of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,724.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in LivaNova during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 261.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
