Brokerages Anticipate i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that i3 Verticals Inc (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $0.18 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.21. i3 Verticals reported earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

IIIV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.33. The company had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $783.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 262,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,769,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 340,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,264,000 after acquiring an additional 100,175 shares in the last quarter. 54.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

