Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,250 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2,726.9% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $62,990,000 after acquiring an additional 57,582 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Broadcom by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 53.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,966 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 638.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $303.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $325.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. Evercore ISI raised Broadcom from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.25.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $3.45 on Monday, hitting $333.47. 20,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,600,374. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. Broadcom Inc has a 1-year low of $155.67 and a 1-year high of $335.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14. Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 98 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.46, for a total transaction of $30,915.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.39, for a total value of $12,655,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 652,262 shares of company stock valued at $206,708,469 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

