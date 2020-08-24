Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.2% during the second quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 9,046 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 190,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,175,000 after acquiring an additional 119,990 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 79.8% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, Director Dinesh C. Paliwal purchased 9,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,983.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joseph Eid sold 5,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $340,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.85. 134,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,422,412. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.01 and its 200-day moving average is $59.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 28.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

