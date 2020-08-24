Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Brinker have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Although, the metrics declined on a year-over-year basis, the company remains steadfast in its goal to drive traffic and revenues through a range of sales-building initiatives such as streamlining of menu and its innovation, strengthening its value proposition, better food presentation, advertising campaigns, kitchen system optimization and introduction of a better service platform. Also, increased focus on expansion and digital initiatives bode well. Notably, earnings estimates for 2021 have increased over the past seven days. However, the company’s high debt level and weak sales trend at Maggiano’s remain concerns.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Brinker International in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brinker International from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.61.

NYSE:EAT opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $47.57.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by $0.59. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 0.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michaela M. Ware sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $91,854.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,564.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,201 shares of company stock worth $968,627. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 70.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 17,761 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Brinker International by 776.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 32,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 28,850 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Brinker International by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,766 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Brinker International by 111.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

