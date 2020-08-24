Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,440 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.3% of Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $34,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $37,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 317.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

