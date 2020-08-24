Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brandywine Realty Trust is a self-administered, self-managed and fully integrated Real Estate Investment Trust active in acquiring, developing, redeveloping, leasing and managing suburban office and industrial properties. The company’s portfolio includes approximately 151 office properties and 28 industrial facilities. Certain of the Properties serve as flex facilities, accommodating office use, warehouse space and research and development activities. “

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDN. ValuEngine cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.58.

Shares of NYSE:BDN opened at $10.85 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.05. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $136.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 7,238.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.