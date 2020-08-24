BP plc (NYSE:BP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.

Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lessened its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,098 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,531 shares during the quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of BP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 51,343 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in BP by 48.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in BP by 4.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,055 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in BP by 5.4% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BP traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. The stock had a trading volume of 568,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,570. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $40.08.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.70 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The business’s revenue was down 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BP plc will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. BP’s payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. TheStreet cut shares of BP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of BP from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of BP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

