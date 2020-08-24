Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Update

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,400 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. National Securities increased their price target on Boxlight from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Boxlight from $1.75 to $2.75 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Boxlight from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th.

In related news, major shareholder K Laser Technology Inc. sold 1,760,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,729.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.27% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Boxlight stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 185,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Boxlight at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOXL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,045. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a market cap of $92.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 4.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 172.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Boxlight will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

