BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) Short Interest Update

BOSTON OMAHA Corp (NASDAQ:BOMN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a decrease of 13.3% from the July 15th total of 517,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Magnolia Capital Fund, Lp purchased 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $150,187.50. Also, Director Brendan Joseph Keating acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Corporate insiders own 52.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of BOSTON OMAHA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOSTON OMAHA by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BOMN traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.48 million, a P/E ratio of -24.27 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200-day moving average of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. BOSTON OMAHA has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $24.72.

BOSTON OMAHA (NASDAQ:BOMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. BOSTON OMAHA had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 36.91%.

BOMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered BOSTON OMAHA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on BOSTON OMAHA in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

BOSTON OMAHA Company Profile

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, and investment businesses. As of March 11, 2019, it operated approximately 2,900 billboards containing approximately 5,400 advertising faces of which 61 are digital displays.

