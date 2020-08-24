Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 425 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 91,033,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,195,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187,609 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after buying an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9,974.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,125,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $97.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $296.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

