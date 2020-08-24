Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.
In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
