Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Short Interest Update

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 2,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.31.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $246,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,050 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,776,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,731,000 after acquiring an additional 422,285 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 46.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,716,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,111,000 after purchasing an additional 71,973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,766,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,922,000 after purchasing an additional 52,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,336. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $87.07. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 52.76%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

