Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Short Interest Update

Bollore SA (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 182,600 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the July 15th total of 209,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of BOIVF stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. Bollore has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $4.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

Bollore Company Profile

Bollore engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in France and internationally. The company operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Solutions segments. It provides freight forwarding, railroad, and port services; supplies domestic fuel; and operates oil pipelines.

