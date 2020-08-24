Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Director Sells $128,421.68 in Stock

Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Director Thomas E. Carlile sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total transaction of $128,421.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,442.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCC stock opened at $47.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. Boise Cascade Co has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $50.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.83%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Boise Cascade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boise Cascade from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

