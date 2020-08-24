BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HCHDF. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Hochschild Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS HCHDF opened at $3.18 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.