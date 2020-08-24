B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of B&M European Value Retail SA (LON:BME) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 453 ($5.92).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BME shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 360 ($4.71) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 500 ($6.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th.

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 483.80 ($6.33) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 53.76. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 245.60 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 498.80 ($6.52). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 369.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.40 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates as a discount retailer in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It provides FMCG brands and non-grocery products through general merchandise and grocery stores, and convenience stores. The company operates a chain of 620 stores under the B&M brand; 281 stores under the Heron Foods brand; 96 stores under the Jawoll; and 96 stores under the Babou brand.

