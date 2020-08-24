BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLSFY. Morgan Stanley raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

OTCMKTS:BLSFY remained flat at $$40.13 during trading hours on Monday. 45 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29. BLUESCOPE STL L/ADR has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $44.14.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, Asia, North America, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia and North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand and Pacific Steel Products.

