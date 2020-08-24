Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:BKEP opened at $1.58 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $64.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.20.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $53.44 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Zazove Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,612,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Zazove Associates LLC owned approximately 6.37% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

