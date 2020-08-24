Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Inc. (NYSE:MQT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MQT stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $12.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 8.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,505 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

