BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 23.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,265 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,323 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 683 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 793 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 870 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.04, for a total value of $1,052,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,748 shares of company stock worth $29,248,701. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $586.40. 6,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,885. The firm has a market cap of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $573.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $514.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $633.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.