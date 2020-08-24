BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,746,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 4.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 30,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE:BLK traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $587.30. 5,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,885. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.98 and a twelve month high of $605.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.91.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.53, for a total transaction of $791,295.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $583.20, for a total value of $209,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,748 shares of company stock valued at $29,248,701 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on BlackRock from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $563.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.17.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.