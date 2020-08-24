Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BKI. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Black Knight from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Black Knight stock opened at $80.72 on Thursday. Black Knight has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 724.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 249,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after purchasing an additional 219,286 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 593.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

