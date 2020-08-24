BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Short Interest Down 19.2% in July

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.18 million, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.82. The company had revenue of $128.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.38 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Loop Capital lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CL King raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,737,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,177,000. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,645,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,216,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,419,000 after buying an additional 161,613 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

