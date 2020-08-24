Bitcoin SV Market Cap Reaches $3.65 Billion (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $197.39 or 0.01679709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsquare, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Hotbit. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $3.65 billion and $685.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00128649 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00191701 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000882 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00156445 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,497,158 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

