Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $32,286.56 and approximately $3.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 48.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.73 or 0.00687022 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00092198 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00080191 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001005 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 58.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

