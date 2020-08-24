BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Market Capitalization Tops $3.85 Million

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 24th. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox. During the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $3.85 million and $88,266.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00040309 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.81 or 0.05648814 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003652 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00014399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 976,399,995 tokens. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, Bibox and HADAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

